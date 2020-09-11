Vice premier stresses roles of leading agricultural enterprises in modernization

HARBIN, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Thursday called for efforts to give better play to the roles of leading agricultural enterprises in facilitating the development of modern agriculture and bringing faster progress in raising the level of agricultural modernization.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a symposium in Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

It is necessary to give better play to the enterprises' demonstration role in the development of modern agricultural production, Hu said, urging them to take the lead in carrying out standardized production, improve the quality control system, use modern facilities and equipment, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of production and management.

Hu also said the leading firms should strengthen capacity for innovation, promote the transformation of scientific research achievements, and help farmers apply new varieties and technologies.

After the symposium, Hu inspected the progress in the research and development of African swine fever vaccine at a veterinary research institute in Harbin, where he stressed efforts to actively advance the process while ensuring the vaccine will be safe and effective, so as to contribute to the healthy development of the hog industry.