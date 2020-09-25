Chinese president's special representative proposes to improve global governance

Wang Yi, special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, also Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, attends a video meeting of world leaders held by the UN Security Council in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, raised five proposals to improve global governance here on Thursday when attending a video meeting of world leaders held by the UN Security Council.

Wang, also Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, proposed that the international community should follow the principle of consultation and cooperation for shared benefits, stressing that global affairs should be discussed by all parties, the governance system should be built by all parties, and the results of governance should be shared by every one.

He called for joint response to non-traditional security threats and strengthening coordination and cooperation among major powers.

Moreover, Wang called on all parties to maintain the international law order, and abide by the basic norms of international relations, including sovereign equality, non-interference into other's internal affairs and settling disputes through peaceful ways.

Wang also proposed to strengthen the role of the United Nations, increase the representation and voice of developing countries, improve efficiency and emergency response capabilities, and work to realize the modernization of governance system and governance capabilities.

China is willing to work hand in hand with other countries to continuously improve the global governance system and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.