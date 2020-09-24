Mideast leaders express concern over regional issues at UN session

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday made his first speech at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly over regional issues in the Middle East, as the General Debate of the 75th session of the meeting entered into the second day.

In his speech pre-recorded as those of other speakers as the annual session turned "virtual" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the king said that forces of extremism and chaos are attempting to hijack Middle East countries by fomenting insecurity in the region.

"If we intend to win in our battle against terrorism, we must stand firm in the face of these countries that promote transnational extremist ideologies, which rely on false political slogans to hide their extremist, chaotic and destructive nature," he said.

During his Tuesday's address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani used the platform to oppose the sanctions upon his country, saying that Iran is grappling with "the harshest sanctions in history imposed in blatant and gross violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international agreements."

On Wednesday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun told the assembly that one option to help Beirut rebuild after the Aug. 4 explosions could be to "divide the devastated area into geographical zones and let every country that wishes to help commit to a specific zone and undertake its reconstruction directly."

He said the World Bank estimated economic losses from the explosions at around 3.5 billion U.S. dollars, material losses at around 4.5 billion dollars and urgent reconstruction needs at around 2 billion dollars.

"With the solidarity of all the Lebanese people and your support, it will heal its wounds and rise as it has done over and over again throughout history," the president said.

On Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said that the various hotspot issues that weigh on regional peace and stability should be solved via political means based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Also on Tuesday while addressing the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, King Abdullah II of Jordan said that countries can only overcome global challenges, including the COVID-19, through re-globalization which makes the wellbeing of all peoples the ultimate goal.