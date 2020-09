A crab breeder shows a crab at a breeding base in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2020. A crab-breeding base covering an area of 14,000 mu (about 933 hectares) ushered in harvest season recently in Wuxing. In recent years, some villages in Wuxing have been vigorously promoting industrial upgrading and established an association, so as to standardize and improve crab quality, facilitate ecological cultivation and boost villagers' income. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)