Beijing 2022 test events to be held through closed-loop management

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows a meeting hosted by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games President Cai Qi in Beijing, capital of China. Fresh from celebrating the 500-day countdown, the Beijing 2022 organizers decided to host tests events through closed-loop management for public health concerns. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Fresh from celebrating the 500-day countdown, the Beijing 2022 organizers decided to host tests events through closed-loop management for public health concerns.

The decision was announced in a meeting on Tuesday, hosted by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games president Cai Qi, who emphasized COVID-19 pandemic control and prevention in the next phase of preparation for the Games.

According to the meeting, tests events for Beijing 2022 will be held behind closed-doors with athletes, media, organizers, service staff and other involving personnel through closed-loop management. Pandemic prevention measures will be carried out inside the venues and in surrounding areas with routine venue disinfection, temperature checks and nucleic acid tests in place.

The organizers also highlighted that reviews will take place after each test event, which would help formulate better working and contingency plans amid the pandemic.

The meeting also reiterated that all Games venues should be completed by the end of this year, safely and up to high standards.

Close cooperation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and International Federations (IFs) is also indispensable to confirm schedule for test events, the numbers of participating athletes and related issues at the earliest possible date.

The organizers will also establish working teams for each test event and for venue operation, with detailed plans for accomodation, catering, medical service, transportation and volunteers.

The Short Track Speed Skating World Cup, to be held in December, will be the first test event for Beijing 2022.