Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing 2022 decides headquarters and operation centers for IOC, IPC

(Xinhua)    11:09, August 19, 2020

Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, at its Shougang headquarters, signed a contract with three Olympic Family Hotels (OFH) and one Paralympic Family Hotel (PFH), which will be the headquarters and operation centers for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) during Games time.

According to the organizers, the InterContinental Beijing Beichen Hotel, V-Continent Beijing Parkview Wuzhou Hotel and Beijing Continental Grand Hotel will be the OFH. InterContinental Beijing Beichen Hotel will be the PFH.

In his address on Tuesday's contract signing ceremony, executive vice president of the organizer Zhang Jiandong said that OFHs and PFH will offer hospitality services to the IOC, IPC, International Federations (IFs) and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) during Games time, and represent "important platforms to show service level of the Games and the image of the host city."

The IOC and IPC sent their congratulations to the signing ceremony by video.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York