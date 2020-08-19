Beijing 2022 decides headquarters and operation centers for IOC, IPC

Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, at its Shougang headquarters, signed a contract with three Olympic Family Hotels (OFH) and one Paralympic Family Hotel (PFH), which will be the headquarters and operation centers for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) during Games time.

According to the organizers, the InterContinental Beijing Beichen Hotel, V-Continent Beijing Parkview Wuzhou Hotel and Beijing Continental Grand Hotel will be the OFH. InterContinental Beijing Beichen Hotel will be the PFH.

In his address on Tuesday's contract signing ceremony, executive vice president of the organizer Zhang Jiandong said that OFHs and PFH will offer hospitality services to the IOC, IPC, International Federations (IFs) and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) during Games time, and represent "important platforms to show service level of the Games and the image of the host city."

The IOC and IPC sent their congratulations to the signing ceremony by video.