China, EU must remain each other’s friend, not rival: MEP

Manu Pineda, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and head of international relations for the Communist Party of Spain (PCE). (People's Daily Online Photo)

The European Union (EU) should reconsider its relationship with China, and see China as a partner instead of regarding it as a rival as US President Trump has done, a Member of the European Parliament said in a recent exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online.

It is entirely possible for China and the EU to establish relations based on mutual respect, mutual trust and common interests, said Manu Pineda, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and head of international relations for the Communist Party of Spain (PCE).

Noting that he has been working to promote Spain’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative in the PCE, the European Parliament and Spain’s Council of Ministers, Pineda hopes that other European countries that have not yet joined the initiative would understand the significance of doing so.

Sharing his views of China, Pineda said that the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 is regarded as one of the most significant events of the 20th century.

The country’s development, increasingly important role in international affairs and efforts to promote social development and safeguard world peace, as well as the significant role of the Communist Party of China as the world’s largest political party, have made China an important example of the communist parties, progressive and left-wing political forces across the world, Pineda added.

Since his election as head of the PCE’s international relations, he has been following China’s development and progress closely.

With regard to the European Parliament’s resolution on the Hong Kong issue, he said the EU would once again be in the shadows of the US due to the decision.

Sharing that the EU must get rid of the ongoing lies directly fabricated by the US government, Pineda added that it must also, based on a decisive and comprehensive analysis, firmly say no to the right-wing forces in the US and their attempts to stir up trouble between the two countries.

It’s a shame that the EU has made a resolution on the Hong Kong issue on the grounds of so-called “China’s forced suppression of riots in Hong Kong regardless of human rights,” Pineda said, adding that he voted against it and once again condemned some MEPs’ lies and dishonest political propaganda during the discussion of the resolution.

Fortunately, the EU knows that its relationship with China is vital to the Eurozone, so it doesn’t support the US China policy as some US allies have done by using sanctions against China.

Gone is the United States’ hegemony in a multi-polar world, he said, suggesting that the EU must decide whether to follow the Trump administration’s intention to return to the Cold War strategy, or remain independent and safeguard the world’s peace and progress of all mankind.

Pineda agreed with the idea that the socialist market economy system with Chinese characteristics has been proven effective in promoting the healthy development of China and the world economy.

China has successfully established powerful state-owned enterprises, and the country has developed itself and modernized its cities, some of which are models for the world.

While improving the living standards of 1.4 billion people, China has also paid more attention to environmental protection and risks of climate change, suggesting that it’s really important for the EU and Spain to own strong, state-owned enterprises to ensure the well-being of the people.

“I think Spain and the EU need a new development model that avoids the fragility and injustice of capitalism and moves toward socialism,” he said, noting that the US government’s threat to impose travel restrictions on members of the Communist Party of China, as well as their families, is completely groundless.

Nowadays, the US government only complicates the international situation and destroys international treaties that bring stability to the world.

The US arbitrarily uses the pretext of “defense of democracy” to justify the coups it has promoted, the wars and military invasions it has led, and the sanctions it has imposed, shamelessly violating international law, explaining that these actions have been causing misery to other countries in the world, Pineda explained.

As he stated, hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives in over 30 wars the US has participated in. As a result, more than 30 million people have become refugees over the past 20 years. In sharp contrast, during the same years China has not participated in any war but has been working hard to promote world peace and coordinate development.

The solidarity and mutual assistance between China and other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic should not be ignored.

While fighting the pandemic at home, China has provided medical assistance, masks, medical equipment and testing reagents for many countries including Italy, the Netherlands and the UK without hesitation and has dispatched medical teams to these countries, Pineda said, adding that this demonstrates China’s international responsibility as a socialist country.

China has also provided medical assistance for Spain. Unlike the attitudes of other governments, the Chinese government has always put people’s health and well-being first, shared information in a timely manner and worked hard to overcome the pandemic.

There is no doubt that people from all countries will remember China’s support and its immeasurable contribution to the global response to the pandemic.

Pineda wishes China a greater success in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and praises China’s poverty alleviation efforts.

“In the past few decades, nearly 800 million Chinese people have been lifted out of poverty. This speaks volumes about China’s great achievements in poverty alleviation work. This is the largest poverty reduction campaign in the world, and it has achieved great success.”

Speaking to the EU and Spain, Pineda believes they should continue to expose the sanctions imposed by the US merely to maintain its own dominance and contain China’s economic growth.