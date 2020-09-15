Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Expert supports political will of EU, China to reach investment agreement

(Xinhua)    12:42, September 15, 2020

FRANKFURT, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) supports the political will of the European Union (EU) and China to reach an investment agreement by the end of this year, an expert from the association said Monday.

"Especially in times of global protectionism, which has been exacerbated by the Corona (COVID-19) pandemic, we need a positive signal for international trade," VDMA Executive Director Thilo Brodtmann said in a statement.

Brodtmann's remarks came after the China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting was held on Monday via video link.

During the meeting, Chinese and EU leaders stated their commitment to speeding up the negotiations of the China-EU Bilateral Investment Treaty to achieve the goal of concluding the negotiations within this year.

The EU and China have been negotiating an investment agreement since 2013, Brodtmann said, adding that the hopes raised by the virtual summit must be followed by action.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York