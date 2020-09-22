Xi says world will never return to isolation

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the world will never return to isolation, and no one can sever the ties between countries.

"COVID-19 reminds us that economic globalization is an indisputable reality and a historical trend," Xi said at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video.

Burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote's lance goes against the trend of history, he added.

He said countries should not dodge the challenges of economic globalization and must face up to major issues such as the wealth gap and the development divide.

