Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi says world will never return to isolation

(CGTN)    22:24, September 22, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the world will never return to isolation, and no one can sever the ties between countries.

"COVID-19 reminds us that economic globalization is an indisputable reality and a historical trend," Xi said at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video.

Burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote's lance goes against the trend of history, he added.

He said countries should not dodge the challenges of economic globalization and must face up to major issues such as the wealth gap and the development divide.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York