UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday with the theme of "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism -- confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action."

Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, presided over the opening of the debate.