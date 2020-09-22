Xi stresses development of education, culture, health, sports sectors

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed promoting the development of China's education, culture, health and sports sectors to strengthen people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a symposium attended by representatives of experts from the sectors.

Xi chaired the symposium to solicit opinions on the economic and social development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).