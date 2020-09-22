Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UN provides 10 mln USD for flood response in South Sudan

(Xinhua)    21:46, September 22, 2020

JUBA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The UN humanitarian agency has announced 1.3 billion South Sudanese pounds (about 10 million U.S. dollars) to help people affected by flooding across South Sudan.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the funding from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund seeks to provide services to flood victims.

OCHA said in its latest update on Tuesday that an estimated 625,000 people have been affected by flooding across the east African country since July.

The UN humanitarian agency warned that the number of displaced persons and water levels are expected to rise in the coming months, noting that the already fragile food crisis could also worsen in the 34 counties affected by the flooding.

"Light humanitarian hubs are planned in the most affected areas to overcome operational constraints caused by the flooding and COVID-19 related measures," OCHA said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York