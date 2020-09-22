UN provides 10 mln USD for flood response in South Sudan

JUBA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The UN humanitarian agency has announced 1.3 billion South Sudanese pounds (about 10 million U.S. dollars) to help people affected by flooding across South Sudan.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the funding from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund seeks to provide services to flood victims.

OCHA said in its latest update on Tuesday that an estimated 625,000 people have been affected by flooding across the east African country since July.

The UN humanitarian agency warned that the number of displaced persons and water levels are expected to rise in the coming months, noting that the already fragile food crisis could also worsen in the 34 counties affected by the flooding.

"Light humanitarian hubs are planned in the most affected areas to overcome operational constraints caused by the flooding and COVID-19 related measures," OCHA said.