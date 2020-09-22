Chile's president calls for modernizing UN to tackle global challenges

SANTIAGO, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Monday called on the international community to modernize the United Nations (UN) so it can better tackle global challenges.

Speaking at a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN, Pinera advocated for a "profound modernization of the United Nations that allows it to act more quickly and efficiently, and that leads to the unity and collaboration of nations and not the division and confrontation of nations, to better face the problems of the present and the challenges of the future."

The president called for moving forward with greater determination in important processes such as nuclear disarmament, and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The UN also presents a mechanism for fighting climate change and global warming, which put "our survival on planet Earth at risk," he said.

"Not only must development be sustainable, but also peace must be sustainable, and to achieve that, we must strengthen international solidarity and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals of the (UN's) 2030 Agenda," said Pinera.

"Only by strengthening and practicing these values will the United Nations be able to fulfill its responsibilities and meet the challenges of this new world in which we are living and that are formidable," he said.