Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Musical to mark Sino-Greek friendship staged in front of ruins of Temple of Poseidon

(Xinhua)    10:46, September 18, 2020

Musicians perform a musical in front of the ruins of the Temple of Poseidon at cape Sounion, some 70 km southeast of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 17, 2020. On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) and the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn festival, a musical entitled "As long as there shall be Achaeans -- Variations on a Sunbeam" was staged on Thursday in front of the ruins of the emblematic 2,500-year-old Temple of Poseidon, the god of the sea in Greek mythology. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York