Musical to mark Sino-Greek friendship staged in front of ruins of Temple of Poseidon

Musicians perform a musical in front of the ruins of the Temple of Poseidon at cape Sounion, some 70 km southeast of Athens, Greece, on Sept. 17, 2020. On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) and the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn festival, a musical entitled "As long as there shall be Achaeans -- Variations on a Sunbeam" was staged on Thursday in front of the ruins of the emblematic 2,500-year-old Temple of Poseidon, the god of the sea in Greek mythology. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)