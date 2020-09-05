China, Greece pledge to further promote bilateral ties, cooperation

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (R) meets with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xiaopeng)

ATHENS, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China and Greece pledged here Friday to further develop the relations between the two countries and jointly build the Belt and Road.

The pledge was made when Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held separate meetings here with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Yang, also the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said China and Greece are true friends sharing weal and woe and good partners for mutually beneficial cooperation.

He recalled that the two heads of state exchanged successful visits in 2019, leading the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership to a new historical stage.

The two countries fought COVID-19 shoulder to shoulder, demonstrating once more the spirit of standing together through thick and thin, Yang highlighted.

He said China is ready to work with Greece to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries and inject new impetus into the bilateral relations.

The senior Chinese diplomat called on the two sides to continuously strengthen high-level guidance and cement strategic mutual trust, promote the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative, and jointly build the Piraeus Port into a world-class port.

China encourages Greek companies to participate in the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) and welcomes competitive Greek products to Chinese market, Yang said, adding that the two countries should continue to hold the Ancient Civilizations Forum to promote exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations and jointly oppose the fallacy of "clash of civilizations."

He also urged both countries to further advance the stable development of China-EU relations and cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries, strengthen coordination and cooperation on major international and regional issues, firmly safeguard multilateralism, reinforce solidarity and friendship, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Leaders from the Greek side hailed the fruitful and promising bilateral ties, noting that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the two peoples closer and highlighted the importance of mutual understanding and support.

The Greek leaders said the country will continue to work hand in hand with China to fight the pandemic, expand two-way trade and investment, and advance key joint projects including the Piraeus Port.

They added that Greece is ready to host a successful Greece-China Year of Culture and Tourism in 2021, promote dialogue between civilizations, and jointly build the Belt and Road.

Pledging to maintain an open and fair investment environment for Chinese companies, the Greek leaders said their country firmly supports multilateralism and will take a more active part in promoting both the development of EU-China relations and the cooperation between China and CEE countries.