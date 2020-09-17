Vice premier stresses high-quality growth during Hubei inspection

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learns about the planning and construction of a high-tech development zone in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 14, 2020. Han made an inspection tour to Wuhan from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

WUHAN, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng has urged efforts to implement policies to support the economic and social development of central China's Hubei Province after the province was hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei, from Monday to Tuesday.

Visiting various companies in the province, Han encouraged firms to tap their potential, actively respond to challenges and changes in the external environment, and increase their international competitiveness.

While visiting some chipmakers and other high-tech firms, Han urged efforts to push the commercialization of new technologies and products and called for enhanced policy support for technological advancement and market development.

He also underlined green development, calling for efforts to promote the protection and restoration of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River.