Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Private businesses invest billions in Hubei after lockdown

(Xinhua)    09:30, August 12, 2020

WUHAN, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Privately-owned businesses have earmarked a total investment of 476.5 billion yuan (about 68.5 billion U.S. dollars) for 1,577 projects in central China's Hubei Province since late March.

The investments aim to help revive economic growth in the province, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic.

On Tuesday, privately-owned companies signed 30 investment deals with a total investment value of 116.7 billion yuan at an event in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, 110,600 privately-owned companies have donated 17.2 billion yuan and provided 11.9 billion yuan's worth of goods to Hubei, said Zhao Dejiang, secretary general of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York