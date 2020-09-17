Senior official stresses discipline inspection in poverty alleviation

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, learns about disciplinary inspection work in Ertang Township of Weining County, Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 14, 2020. Zhao made an inspection tour in Guizhou from Sunday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

GUIYANG, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has urged heightened discipline inspection and supervision to secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the call during his inspection tour in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Sunday to Wednesday.

Zhao cautioned against corruption, slackness, and dishonesty in work related to poverty alleviation as he visited impoverished households in a village.

Party organizations should fulfill their responsibilities to continue consolidating the achievements in poverty reduction and ensure thorough implementation of the Party's policies designed to benefit the locals, Zhao said.

Zhao also underscored the adherence to strict political inspection and the improvement to the effectiveness of inspection by conducting earnest rectification.

Discipline inspection and supervision commissions at all levels should implement the major decisions and plans of the central authorities while maintaining regular epidemic control, Zhao said.