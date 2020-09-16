Policy continuity contributes to China's success in poverty reduction, says Brazilian expert

BRASILIA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's success in poverty reduction demonstrates the importance of policy continuity, setting an example of eradicating poverty and promoting social inclusiveness for Latin America, a Brazilian academic told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, a professor of international law at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a prestigious Brazilian higher education institution and think tank, said that a good government is characterized by its ability to promote social justice by striving to end poverty.

"This is the highest criterion of good governance," said de Carvalho, noting that China's efforts in poverty reduction demonstrate the strength and wisdom of its government, which "is an indisputable fact."

According to the professor, the core of this success is the policy continuity the Chinese government has maintained.

China has set a goal of eliminating absolute poverty and completing the construction of a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020.

So far, China has lifted more than 10 million people out of poverty annually for seven years in a row, with more than 93 million people in rural China escaping poverty in 2013-2019.

Despite the adverse impact by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Asian country has forged ahead this year with efforts to fight poverty.

Besides, the reduction of poverty "has an immediate positive effect on the national economy by including more people in the market," where a growing number of Chinese consumers are "eager for new and better products," de Carvalho said.

Therefore, "China tends to import more foreign products" and is "a promising market for foreign companies that want to invest there," de Carvalho said.

De Carvalho pointed out that China's experience in eradicating poverty is worth learning for countries in Latin America.

Boosting infrastructure helps to promote economic development, which can be seen in a number of regions in China, the professor noted.

"The connection through roads, railways, technology, etc., has created an economic dynamism that has generated new opportunities for people," he said.

"In addition, the Chinese government's investment in people's education and health has provided the conditions of entering the market with a workforce better adapted to the new times," he added.

For de Carvalho, there is no doubt that China's experience in eradicating poverty can contribute to efforts to combat poverty in Latin America.

Despite the different characteristics of each country, there are always useful lessons to be learned from each successful experience, de Carvalho said.