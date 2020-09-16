Smart China Expo Online 2020 kicks off

Smart China Expo Online (SCE OL) 2020 kicked off with an opening ceremony on Sept.15 at the Lijia Intelligent Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

There are six virtual exhibition areas - Chongqing Online, Smart Products, Smart Applications, Smart Technology, Smart Products and Regional Cooperation - featuring a total of 551 online exhibitors, including world-renowned enterprises such as Kawasaki, Mitsubishi, Intel, IBM, and Siemens.

At the same time, the main venue boasts two special pavilions - Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse and Renowned Smart City - showcasing the new achievements of the intelligent development of big data in Chongqing.

The Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse focuses on presenting Chongqing's outstanding achievements in intelligent industry, intelligent manufacturing, manufacturing innovation, among others, while the Renowned Smart City focuses on displaying major achievements of big data in intelligent political, commercial and civilian fields.