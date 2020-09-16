Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Smart China Expo Online 2020 kicks off

(People's Daily Online)    17:16, September 16, 2020
Smart China Expo Online 2020 kicks off
Photo shows a demonstration of an intelligent factory. (Photo/Luo Jia)

Smart China Expo Online (SCE OL) 2020 kicked off with an opening ceremony on Sept.15 at the Lijia Intelligent Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

There are six virtual exhibition areas - Chongqing Online, Smart Products, Smart Applications, Smart Technology, Smart Products and Regional Cooperation - featuring a total of 551 online exhibitors, including world-renowned enterprises such as Kawasaki, Mitsubishi, Intel, IBM, and Siemens.

At the same time, the main venue boasts two special pavilions - Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse and Renowned Smart City - showcasing the new achievements of the intelligent development of big data in Chongqing.

The Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse focuses on presenting Chongqing's outstanding achievements in intelligent industry, intelligent manufacturing, manufacturing innovation, among others, while the Renowned Smart City focuses on displaying major achievements of big data in intelligent political, commercial and civilian fields. 


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York