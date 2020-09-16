A sneak peek at Smart China Expo Online 2020

The Smart China Expo Online (SCE OL) 2020 is being held from Sept. 15 to 17, 2020 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

There are six virtual exhibition areas - Chongqing Online, Smart Products, Smart Applications, Smart Technology, Smart Products and Regional Cooperation. SCE OL also has an offline presence in the form of two small-scale boutique pavilions in the Lijia Intelligent Park Chongqing, the Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse and Renowned Smart City.

This year, SCE OL is using advanced information technology to build an online platform for displays and exchanges. Different exhibition zones coming under various themes are helping to provide an all-round presentation of the latest products, technologies, applications and achievements.