Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

A sneak peek at Smart China Expo Online 2020

(People's Daily Online)    14:55, September 16, 2020
A sneak peek at Smart China Expo Online 2020
A staff member demonstrates the real-time operation of 5G + remote maintenance. (Photo/Luo Jia)

The Smart China Expo Online (SCE OL) 2020 is being held from Sept. 15 to 17, 2020 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

There are six virtual exhibition areas - Chongqing Online, Smart Products, Smart Applications, Smart Technology, Smart Products and Regional Cooperation. SCE OL also has an offline presence in the form of two small-scale boutique pavilions in the Lijia Intelligent Park Chongqing, the Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse and Renowned Smart City.

This year, SCE OL is using advanced information technology to build an online platform for displays and exchanges. Different exhibition zones coming under various themes are helping to provide an all-round presentation of the latest products, technologies, applications and achievements.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York