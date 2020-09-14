China firmly opposes U.S. report on Chinese military: defense spokesman

File photo shows the national flags of China (R) and the United States on the Constitution Avenue in Washington, capital of the United States. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesman on Sunday expressed firm opposition to a recent report released by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said the report titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2020" is further proof of the U.S. intent to smear China and its military.

China deplores and firmly opposes the action by the U.S. side, Wu said.

The report deliberately distorted relations between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese military, misinterpreted China's national defense policy and military strategies, and hyped up the so-called "Chinese military threat," Wu said.

The U.S. side issued such reports in the past 20 consecutive years, Wu said, describing it as a blatant act of hegemony and provocation that has severely hurt bilateral and military-to-military relations.

China has lodged stern representations with the U.S. side, Wu added.

Stressing that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is the people's armed forces under the CPC leadership, Wu said upholding the Party's leadership is the soul of the PLA and the PLA is committed to whole-heartedly serving the people.

China follows the path of peaceful development and adheres to a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, said Wu, adding that China's military development is aimed at safeguarding the country's sovereignty, security and development interests.

"It does not target any country, nor does it pose a threat to any other country," Wu said.

Wu reiterated that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

He said tensions across the Taiwan Strait are primarily caused by the Democratic Progressive Party's attempts to bank on foreign support and use of force to resist reunification, as well as the external anti-China elements' attempts to use Taiwan to contain and divide China.

Citing the U.S. wars and military actions against countries such as Iraq, Syria and Libya over the past two decades, Wu said the United States has proven to be the one that instigated regional chaos, violated international order and destroying world peace.

Wu said the Chinese military will faithfully put to practice the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, firmly safeguard the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, actively take part in regional security cooperation, and promptly provide international public security goods.

"The Chinese military is committed to safeguarding world peace, contributing to global development, and upholding international order," Wu said.