Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Scientists worry Washington's political crackdown may lead to Chinese brain-drain

(Xinhua)    16:42, September 09, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- American scientists have expressed concerns about their government's crackdown on foreign interference at universities, which may drive away scientists of Chinese descent, according to a report by British journal Nature.

The research community has been feeling the consequences of political tensions between Washington and Beijing, with many U.S. researchers with ties to China being investigated, the article wrote.

Scientists told the journal that they know of ethnic Chinese colleagues who have left the United States because they felt "nervous and unsafe."

"They're worried their lives will be ruined for no good reason," said Frank Wu, president of Queen's College in New York.

Alice Huang, a biologist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, said she knows of four ethnic Chinese researchers who are U.S. citizens and have left the country over the past two years.

There have been increasing reports on probes or arrests involving scientists of Chinese descent by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, raising doubts over the agency's claim that it does not conduct investigations based solely on race, ethnicity or national origin.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York