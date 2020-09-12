BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday called on some U.S. politicians to do away with their arrogance and bias toward China, spare a thought for American people's well-being and work harder to fix their problems at home.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a routine news briefing when asked to comment on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's allegations that the Communist Party of China (CPC) used COVID-19 to weaken democracy.

"Facts are the best myth-busters," Zhao said, adding that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, adopted the most comprehensive, rigorous and thorough prevention and control measures, and secured major strategic achievements in the nationwide fight against COVID-19.

In the meantime, the number of confirmed cases in the United States has surpassed 6.3 million, with deaths exceeding 190,000 in total, according to the latest statistics.

"However, faced with such grim circumstances, some U.S. politicians, instead of respecting life and science and protecting people's health, are busy seeking selfish political gains by scapegoating, deflecting attention and concocting flimsy lies to smear other countries," Zhao said.

In the United States, the epidemic has seen the rich given priority access to testing while the aged, the poor and the minorities suffer the most fatalities, Zhao said.

"The United States has no monopoly on democracy. What it has is but one version of democracy, while China has its own version. Regardless of their differences, all democracies must go through the test of COVID-19," he said.

Pompeo and his likes can by no means represent the American people, but can only speak for the minority ruling class and the interest groups behind them, Zhao said. "No matter how they carry on bragging, facts will reduce them all to a laughing stock."