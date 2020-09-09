Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Artisans of "Mom Handworks" demonstrate embroidery works of Miao ethnic group at CIFTIS

(Xinhua)    10:35, September 09, 2020

Visitors select products of "Mom Handworks" at the exhibition area of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 7, 2020. Four artisans of "Mom Handworks" from southwest China's Guizhou Province demonstrated embroidery works of the Miao ethnic group at the fair. "Mom Handworks" is a public welfare project initiated in 2016. Since then, a total of 49 "Mom Handworks Cooperatives" have been established in 14 provinces nationwide. The project helps create jobs for poverty-stricken mothers and provide them with skills to make handicrafts with local ethnic flavors. It also serves as a platform to promote China's intangible cultural heritages and carry forward traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York