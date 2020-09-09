Artisans of "Mom Handworks" demonstrate embroidery works of Miao ethnic group at CIFTIS

Visitors select products of "Mom Handworks" at the exhibition area of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 7, 2020. Four artisans of "Mom Handworks" from southwest China's Guizhou Province demonstrated embroidery works of the Miao ethnic group at the fair. "Mom Handworks" is a public welfare project initiated in 2016. Since then, a total of 49 "Mom Handworks Cooperatives" have been established in 14 provinces nationwide. The project helps create jobs for poverty-stricken mothers and provide them with skills to make handicrafts with local ethnic flavors. It also serves as a platform to promote China's intangible cultural heritages and carry forward traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)