Int'l services trade fair helps Ukrainian medical institutions to expand client base

KIEV, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) provides new opportunities for Ukrainian medical institutions to increase their client base, a Ukrainian physician told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Mariya Gazda is a primary care physician at the Stemcell clinic at the Institute of Cell Therapy in Kiev. Gazda and the clinic have been working with Chinese patients for more than seven years. To find new clients, Gazda and her colleagues participate in various Chinese annual exhibitions.

"Unfortunately, 2020 has restricted us in participating in offline exhibitions. This is our first time to attend the fair and our first time in an online fair," Gazda said.

According to Gazda, all communication with visitors to the fair is carried out using a special 3D stand, which introduces the main services of the clinic and features online interaction with potential partners or patients.

Gazda added that the new format of participation in CIFTIS has already proved its effectiveness. The clinic has received many requests from Chinese clients and potential patients who learned about the organization from the 3D stand.

"They ask questions about the possibility of flying to Ukraine. Despite the pandemic and the closure of borders, medical tourism is still possible. Unfortunately, we cannot provide specific figures, but Chinese clients make up 30 percent of the total volume of the clinic's clients," Gazda said.

The CIFTIS, the first major international economic and trade event held both online and offline by China since the COVID-19 outbreak, opened Friday. It has attracted about 100,000 attendees, as well as 18,000 enterprises and institutions from 148 countries and regions.