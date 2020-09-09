73-year-old kite maker believes CIFTIS good platform to promote cultural industries

A locust-shaped kite made by Chen Yejia is seen at the exhibition area of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2020. 73-year-old Chen Yejia is a member of the Beijing Kite association. As the top national referee for kites, Chen has persisted in making different kinds of kites for over 40 years. His reputation has been spread overseas and was invited by kite associations in Italy, Denmark, France, Malaysia, South Korea and Indonesia. He believes that CIFTIS is a good platform to promote cultural industries. He hopes that more people will have a chance to learn about kite products and traditional culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)