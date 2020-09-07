Post-90s girl keeps traditional lacquer craft alive in E China’s Zhejiang

Zhang Yilin, a post-90s lacquer artist in Jiaojiang district, Taizhou of east China’s Zhejiang province, has devoted herself to the art for eight years, keeping the traditional craft alive.

Zhang has established a studio to introduce lacquer craft to more people. She has also developed a surprising new style through combining lacquer with various kinds of materials, including leather products, woods, clothes, metals, and ceramics.

“Now I try to combine lacquer with other materials to explore new possibilities,” Zhang said, adding that one of the best ways to promote lacquer art is by creating works that attract young people.

“Young people hope that China’s lacquer art can enjoy better development. That’s why we learn this traditional craft,” Zhang noted.

She has also started running a WeChat account to share the works of domestic and foreign lacquer artists, and offers courses on lacquer art at her studio.

“Lacquer art has been getting more and more attention, as more colleges have begun to offer majors in the subject, and many designers from other sectors have made use of this art,” Zhang said, predicting that the traditional lacquer craft will see a brighter future.