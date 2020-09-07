Aerial view of daunting "sky road" in Enshi, Central China's Hubei Province

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2020 shows a view of the breathtaking "sky road" on the cliff in Enshi, in China's mountainous Hubei Province. The road looks like a jade belt in the mountains, and is known for its harrowing twists and turns. The daunting “sky road” shows the tremendous effort it took for local villagers to complete the construction, and their desire to connect with the outside world. The road attracts large numbers of driving enthusiasts from miles around.（People's Daily Online/Chen Bowen）