Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2020 shows a view of Shishe Village at Fuchunjiang Town in Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, the Tonglu County has invested in building a rural slow-paced life experiencing area at Fuchunjiang Town, which is based on the town's some beautiful villages and renowned scenic spots. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)