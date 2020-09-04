China further clarifies application of justifiable defense

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have released a guideline to further clarify the application of justifiable defense.

Justifiable defense is a right of citizens conferred by laws, read the document issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security.

The premise of justifiable defense is the existence of unlawful infringement, which includes not only infringement on the right to life and health, but also the violation of personal freedoms, public and private property, among other rights, according to the guideline.

It also specifies the time conditions of justifiable defense as well as elements of defense that exceed the limits of necessity.

Seven typical cases involving justifiable defense were also released.