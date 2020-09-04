Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

CIFTIS to be held from Sept. 4 to 9 in Beijing

(Xinhua)    17:00, September 04, 2020

CHINA-BEIJING-CIFTIS-PREPARATION (CN)

An exhibitor tests equipment at media convergence exhibition area of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2020. The CIFTIS is to be held from Sept. 4 to 9 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】【20】【21】【22】【23】【24】【25】【26】【27】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York