President Xi to address global trade in services summit

(Xinhua)    12:38, September 04, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of this year's China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver the speech via video.

The event, to be held in Beijing, will be broadcast live by the China Media Group and on xinhuanet.com.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

