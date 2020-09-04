A glimpse of CIFTIS’ culture services section

|Photo shows the site of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Jia)
The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will kick off today in Beijing. This year’s CIFTIS features a general exhibition, eight featured exhibitions and functional areas.
The eight featured exhibitions have a range of themes - culture services, financial services, winter sports, tourism services, service robot, education services, sports services and 5G communication services.