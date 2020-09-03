Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 3, 2020
Beijing to hold services trade fair from Sept. 4 to 9

(Xinhua)    09:08, September 03, 2020

CHINA-BEIJING-CIFTIS-PREPARATION (CN)

Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2020 shows the outdoor exhibition area of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The CIFTIS is to be held from Sept. 4 to 9. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

