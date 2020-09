Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2020 shows winter games statues exhibited in an outdoor exhibition pavilion near the China National Convention Center, where the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held, in the Beijing Olympic Park in Beijing, capital of China. The CIFTIS, a major platform for the services trade in the country, will be held in early September in Beijing. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)