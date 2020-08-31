Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 31, 2020
Tujia people celebrate “Eastern Valentine's Day” in central China's Hubei

By Zhao Tong (People's Daily Online)    17:29, August 31, 2020
Photo shows a traditional Tujia ethnic group wedding ceremony at the Nv’erhui Festival in Baiyangping Town, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China''''s Hubei Province, Aug. 29, 2020. (People’s Daily Onilne/Chen Bowen)

The Tujia ethnic group’s Nv’erhui Festival, known as the Tujia Valentine's day, is traditionally a “blind date” event held on the 12th day of the 7th month of the lunar calendar every year, when single Tujia men and women gather to seek their soulmates by singing songs. It is a traditional Tujia ethnic group custom that has a history of over 400 years.

Through the happy and prosperous Nv’erhui, people can feel the Tujia people's positive spirit and their pursuit of happiness.

Today, this beautiful and romantic custom has turned from a blind date festival into a grand gathering of ethnic unity, cultural integration, tourism and economic prosperity. 


