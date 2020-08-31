Young Chinese and South Asians exchange cultures through online recitals

The first episode of “Beauty in Diversity: Literary Recitals by Young Chinese and South Asians” has gone online. It is one of a series of events of the 9th China-South Asia International Cultural Forum, co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the People's Government of Yunnan Province. Amb. Lin Songtian, president of the CPAFFC, delivered his message to the event.

(message from Amb. Lin Songtian)

Lin Songtian was pleased to launch the online literary salon to share the beauty of poems and Asian cultures. He said that both being located in Asia and with similar cultural genes and historical experience, China and South Asia countries have common development missions, and are jointly committed to the peace and prosperity of the region.

He said the youth are the future and hope of a nation. The younger generation shoulders the responsibility and mission of furthering friendly relations among countries. The 21st century is the epoch of Asia. He hoped that young people would carry forward the spirit of the ancient Silk Road, appreciate other cultures as they do their own and create a harmonious world together. He called on young people to promote the exchange and mutual learning among Asian civilizations, and contribute to the regional common prosperity, friendship and cooperation between our peoples.

In the videos, young people from China and South Asia recited literary classics from other countries in the region, expressing their friendliness and care for each other, hoping to soothe painful souls and bolster confidence in defeating COVID-19.

The first episode saw the participation of students from Peking University (China), Visna-Bharati University (India) and University of Dhaka (Bangladesh). Young people from China, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other countries will participate in the online recitals in following episodes.

Students from University of Dhaka and Visva-Bharati University recited in Chinese excerpts from Facing the Sea With Spring Blossoms (by Hai Zi), Moon (by Ba Jin), Mistake (by by Zheng Chouyu) and Snow (by Lu Xun).

Students from Peking University recited in Bengali the poems No.3 and No.71 of Gitanjali (by Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore) and verses When There Shall be Meeting ( by Bangladeshi poet Lalon Fakir)