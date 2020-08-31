Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 31, 2020
E-commerce helps villagers increase incomes in China's Shanxi

(Xinhua)    09:21, August 31, 2020

Wang Yapeng(R) talks with villagers in Nanpo Village of Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 20, 2020. Wang Yapeng, 22, returned to his hometown Nanpo Village to start his business after graduation from Taiyuan Normal University this summer. With personal experience of E-commerce he gained at university and technical supports offered by local authorities, Wang took over a planting cooperative in Nanpo Village after discussing with his family. Nanpo Village is a typical agricultural village with a long history of planting millets and codonopsis pilosula, a plant used in traditional Chinese medicine. However, due to inconvenient transportation, sales have always been a big problem. "E-commerce is a good way to promote high-quality agricultural products in my hometown, and now the market for livestreaming is getting better and better," Wang Yapeng said. With a growing recognition from around, the Anda planting cooperative has provided over 120 job opportunities for local villagers including some 90 poverty-stricken households. "Through our efforts, I hope more and more fellow villagers could make a better living without working far away from home," Wang Yapeng said. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)


