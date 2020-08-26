Poor households in S China's Guangxi reap benefits of relocation

The location of the poverty alleviation workshop in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is so close to workers' homes that these days, they are able to earn an income without leaving their children behind.

(People's Daily Online/Du Mingming)

Every day, workers rush to their jobs in the poverty alleviation workshops at the Baxian Industrial Park in Du'an.

"I didn't have a job in the past, and my husband did odd jobs in town. Life was tough," said Su Liudan, a female worker in the "earphone department" of the workshop.

In the past, Su's family of four lived in a small bungalow in Qunle village and the entire family lived off her husband's monthly salary of 2,000 to 3,000 yuan ($290 to 435).

"At that time, I always thought about when I could move out of this mountain area," Su added.

(People's Daily Online/Du Mingming)

As the largest relocation site for poverty alleviation in Du'an county, the Baxian new area has helped properly accommodate 18,000 poor households. Various industries such as electronics, hardware processing, manufacturing and auto parts will soon be introduced.

After the completion of the third phase of the project, it is estimated that an additional 4,000 to 6,000 people will become employed, and the per capita monthly income of poor households is expected to top 3,000 yuan.

(People's Daily Online/Zhu Xiaoling)

"We are paid by the piece, so the more you work, the more you get paid. Now, I can earn more than 2,000 yuan a month, so I can relieve my husband's burden. As the workshop is close to my home, I can now make money without leaving my children behind," Su pointed out.

In October 2018, as a result of favorable poverty alleviation and relocation policies, Su's family moved to the Baxian new area, and now live in a house of 75 square meters, which cost them less than 8,000 yuan.

(People's Daily Online/Du Mingming)

Su has also changed from a poor household resident to a "workshop worker" with the support of the local government.