NEW YORK, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Life in many parts of China has become normal in recent weeks, U.S. media has reported.

"In Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged eight months ago, water parks and night markets are packed elbow to elbow, buzzing like before," said an article published by The New York Times on Sunday.

China's factories are humming again and its economy has returned to growth.

The article admitted that this is a "stark turnabout from the early days of the pandemic" when China was the first to experience the COVID-19 epidemic.

In Wuhan several months ago, the streets were all but deserted, except for government vehicles and delivery drivers ferrying food and supplies. Hospitals were overrun with patients.

When the disease was discovered and confirmed in Wuhan for the first time, cities across China introduced strict lockdown, quarantine and compulsory wearing mask against the virus spread.

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.