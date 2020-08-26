Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Life in China back to normal: U.S. media

(Xinhua)    10:27, August 26, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Life in many parts of China has become normal in recent weeks, U.S. media has reported.

"In Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged eight months ago, water parks and night markets are packed elbow to elbow, buzzing like before," said an article published by The New York Times on Sunday.

China's factories are humming again and its economy has returned to growth.

The article admitted that this is a "stark turnabout from the early days of the pandemic" when China was the first to experience the COVID-19 epidemic.

In Wuhan several months ago, the streets were all but deserted, except for government vehicles and delivery drivers ferrying food and supplies. Hospitals were overrun with patients.

When the disease was discovered and confirmed in Wuhan for the first time, cities across China introduced strict lockdown, quarantine and compulsory wearing mask against the virus spread.

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York