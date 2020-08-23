Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 23, 2020
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 800,000: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    09:17, August 23, 2020

Passengers with face masks are seen at Penn Station in New York, the United States, on Aug. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 800,000, with about 23 million confirmed cases.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 800,000 on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

As of 1356 GMT Saturday, 22,984,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported globally, according to the tally.

The United States and Brazil remain the top two in both confirmed cases and deaths, with 5,626,284 cases and 175,429 deaths reported from the United States, and 3,532,330 cases and 113,358 deaths from Brazil.

