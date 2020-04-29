Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Global COVID-19 death toll reported to WHO exceeds 200,000

(Xinhua)    08:40, April 29, 2020

GENEVA, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Globally, over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) as of Tuesday, according to the latest WHO figure.

The WHO COVID-19 dashboard updated at 16:00 CET (1400 GMT) Tuesday showed that so far the WHO has received reports of 2,954,222 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 202,597 deaths worldwide.

The United States ranked the top on the WHO dashboard with the highest death toll at 49,170, followed by Italy with 26,977 deaths.

The other countries with death toll topping 20,000 on the dashboard are France (23,261 deaths), Spain (23,190 deaths) and the United Kingdom (21,092 deaths).

