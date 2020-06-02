Global COVID-19 cases reported to WHO top 6 mln

GENEVA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- More than 6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) globally as of Monday afternoon, the latest WHO dashboard on the disease showed.

According to the dashboard, as of 1:55 p.m. CET on Monday, globally there have been 6,057,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 371,166 deaths, reported to the WHO.

The United States of America, the country hardest hit by the virus, has reported 1,734,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 102,640 deaths, from Jan. 20 to 1:55 p.m. CET on Monday.

In Brazil, now the second worst hit country, has reported 498,440 confirmed cases with 28,834 deaths to the WHO since Feb 26.

The Russian Federation, now the third, has reported 414,878 cases with 4,855 deaths to the WHO since Jan 31.

That was followed by the United Kingdom and Spain. The two countries have reported respectively 274,766 and 239,801 confirmed cases to the WHO, with a death toll of 38,489 and 29,045, respectively, since Jan. 31.

In Italy, since Jan. 29, there have been 233,019 confirmed cases, with 33,415 deaths.