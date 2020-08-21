Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 21, 2020
Giant panda Zhima selected as real image for Chengdu 2021 Universiade mascot Rongbao

(People's Daily Online)    10:17, August 21, 2020
Zhima (Photo courtesy of the Organizing Committee of the 2021 Summer Universiade)

Giant panda Zhima has been selected as the real image for the Chengdu 2021 Summer Universiade mascot Rongbao.

After a global vote, Zhima, from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, has become the real image of Chengdu Universiade mascot Rongbao, launching a global live stream to fans at home and abroad.

Previously, Zhima and three other giant pandas became the candidate images of Rongbao, and made an appearance on the official website of the Universiade and other major social media platforms at home and abroad in the form of a video competition.

The competition was reported by nearly a hundred media groups around the world, and netizens at home and abroad voted enthusiastically. Standing out from the others, giant panda Zhima stood out and officially "took office" as the mascot of Chengdu Universiade. 


(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

