China urges U.S. politicians to heed calls from international community: spokesperson

China urges relevant U.S. politicians to take into account the well-being of the people in China, the U.S. and all other countries, heed calls from the international community, and work with China to bring China-U.S. relations back on the track of coordination, cooperation and stability, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on recent remarks by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the relationship between the U.S. and China.

"It is our consistent belief that China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Zhao said. "Cooperation between China and the United States can benefit both countries and the whole world, and confrontation between the two countries is not in line with the interests of the international community."

He said the sound and steady development of China-U.S. relations has a bearing upon the current and future development of both countries and the world. It meets the shared aspirations of people in China, the United States and across the globe.

The reason why China-U.S. relations have encountered serious difficulties is that the U.S. government unilaterally stirred up troubles and through its words and deeds interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests and damaged China-U.S. bilateral ties, Zhao said.

"Driven by selfish motives, a small number of U.S. politicians have been instigating anti-China sentiments, antagonism and confrontation. Such retrogressive moves, unpopular as they are, have been and will continue to be strongly criticized and rejected by visionary people in China and the U.S., as well as peace-loving people all over the world," Zhao said.

"We urge certain U.S. politicians to take into account the well-being of the people in China, the U.S. and all other countries, heed calls from the international community, discard the obsolete Cold War mentality, view China and China-U.S. relations objectively, and work with China to bring bilateral ties back on the track of coordination, cooperation and stability, and to jointly safeguard world peace, stability and development," Zhao added.