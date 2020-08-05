Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Art exhibition showcases China's COVID-19 fight

(Xinhua)    09:42, August 05, 2020

A fine artwork exhibition, featuring the Chinese people's fight against COVID-19, is being held at the National Museum of China.

The exhibition offers a glance at the country's epidemic containment efforts, people's daily life in the anti-virus struggle, the resumption of work and production, and medical assistance to other countries.

The nearly 200 works on display include traditional Chinese paintings, oil paintings, sculptures, calligraphy, seal cutting and other fine arts.

The event, which opened Saturday and will run for two months, was organized by the National Museum of China, in collaboration with the China Artists Association and the China Calligraphers Association.

