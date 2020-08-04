Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Push to sue China seen as lost cause

(China Daily)    10:24, August 04, 2020

Lawsuits relating to virus have 'almost zero chance of success', says expert

A California senator described China as a "respectable nation" and said that "it is a huge mistake" to allow US citizens to sue China over coronavirus damage as she defended the nation in a firm speech against a bill authorizing such a move.

"Where I live, we hold China as a potential trading partner, as a country that has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time, and as a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations," Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein told her fellow lawmakers during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday.

"I deeply believe that. I've been to China a number of times. I've studied the issues… the United States has the most to lose by permitting civil lawsuits against China for harms arising from COVID-19," she added, referring to testimony from recent committee hearings.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York