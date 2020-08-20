China delivers medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan to help fight COVID-19

China has handed over a third batch of medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan to help fight COVID-19, the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said on Wednesday.

The handover ceremony in Bishkek was attended by Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen and Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova.

Speaking at the ceremony, Du said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Kyrgyzstan have been steadfast in supporting each other and helping each other.

"The two sides have actively promoted the cooperation in building the Belt and Road Initiative and proved with actions that a close neighbor is better than a distant relative," she noted.

The ambassador also stressed that the epidemic will not shake the confidence of China and Kyrgyzstan in friendly cooperation.

"China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to uphold the vision of a community with shared future for mankind and jointly push forward the building of a health community between the two countries and to jointly defeat the epidemic," Du said.

Ismailova thanked the Chinese side for the provided assistance on behalf of the government of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Kyrgyz Government reported.

"Today we have received another batch of humanitarian aid from the friendly people of the People's Republic of China," she said, adding that earlier, a group of Chinese medical experts visited Kyrgyzstan and provided consultative advice to their Kyrgyz colleagues.

She also noted that under the initiative of the president of Kyrgyzstan, hospitals are being built in all regions of the republic and buildings are being renovated, which will be reequipped as medical facilities.

The aid received from China will be directed, among other things, to equip these hospitals, Ismailova said.

The humanitarian cargo consists of medical equipment, medicines and personal protective equipment.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 42,325 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.