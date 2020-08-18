Winding mountain paths in central China's Hubei emerge as broad roads

The former winding mountain paths of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei province, now emerge as broad roads full of hope, leading the local people to a better life.

Located in Wuling mountainous area, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture boasts high mountains and luxuriant trees, with a forest coverage rate of nearly 70 percent. In the past, there were challenges for tourists to enjoy some of the beautiful scenery of Enshi, and local people found it difficult to sell agricultural products to other regions due to the inconvenience of transportation.

On July 16 this year, Xuanhe Highway began its trial operation. The opening of the highway has shortened the driving time from Enshi to Hefeng county from 3 hours to 1.5 hours, further improving the local highway traffic network and promoting economic development along the route.

If you want to get rich, goes a Chinese saying, first build a road; this is true in Enshi. The once rugged and dangerous mountain paths have now been transformed into broad and safe roads, bringing convenience, wealth, vitality and new hope to the local people.